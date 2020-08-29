Jaeyanth JKV

INFECTED

Jaeyanth JKV
Jaeyanth JKV
INFECTED
Hey there Dribbblers!
This artwork which portrays a story with visual in growth of infected plant before, middle and a fully Grown creature with light works, shading, texture. Where i learnt most of the illustration skill and techniques.

Saturday, August 29, 2020

Jaeyanth JKV
Jaeyanth JKV

