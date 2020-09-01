Personal Website, August 2020

Trending designs to inspire you
My 2020 website update. Gave me the chance to play with a new tech stack! This site is built with Sapper (Svelte) and deployed on Vercel. It integrates with Spotify for the playlists and the Jellypepper site to pull in our case studies. Also uses StaticKit to handle the contact form.