Vivek Kay
Sivik©Atelier

Ducati Superleggera V4

Vivek Kay
Sivik©Atelier
Vivek Kay for Sivik©Atelier
Hire Us
  • Save
Ducati Superleggera V4 ui ux design dailyui web design clean website grid branding product design dark minimalism ducati motorbike layout interaction app 3d
Download color palette

Ducati website reimagined by me. Utilizing a minimal and dark design.

Press 'L' on the keyboard if you enjoyed it. Cheers!😊
Be Inspired & Stay Creative🎨

Dribbble | Behance | Instagram

Sivik©Atelier
Sivik©Atelier
Award-Winning Creative Duo based in Dubai—UAE
Hire Us

More by Sivik©Atelier

View profile
    • Like