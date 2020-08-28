Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Designing India’s first pub-and-play-anywhere quiz app.

Designing India’s first pub-and-play-anywhere quiz app.

Here are some of the key pointers kept in mind while designing this unique interface:

ONLINE:
1. Fluid navigation styles to move from one topic to another.
2. Wide range of topics to choose from depending on personal choices.
3. Ability to bring, share and push friends to join a user.
4. Social media linking across each stage to promote the activity stages.

OFFLINE:
1. Geo-location based choice of pubs.
2. Geo-location based m-pins to participate in the quiz with security.

DISCOVERY:
1. Access to pub benefits, rewards, repeat visit discounts and amenities.
2. Fostering a sense of quizzer community.

Check out our extended case study to gain more insights on what really went into designing and developing this product.
- - -
Our Website | Instagram | Linkedln

Posted on Aug 28, 2020
When the lights go out, our race begins.
