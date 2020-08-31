German For Foreign Nurses

Trending designs to inspire you
One more illustration in our series about an educational project that helps nurses from the Philippines to find new job opportunities in Germany. Like with the rest of the illustrations, we wanted to make something in a friendly expressive style that resonates with the target audience.
