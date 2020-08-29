Shakuro Graphics

German Training for Nurses

Shakuro Graphics
Shakuro Graphics
Hire Me
  • Save
German Training for Nurses woman professional person medical illustration medical job career graduate training nurse nurses german shakuro illustrator vector character art design illustration
Download color palette

We made several illustrations for a project about German language courses for the nurses from the Philippines. We decided to appeal to the target audience using an image of a female nurse created in a cute style reminiscent of anime that is very popular in the Philippines.

Have a project in mind? Contact us.

Shakuro Graphics
Shakuro Graphics
Creating illustrations & graphics that capture.
Hire Me

More by Shakuro Graphics

View profile
    • Like