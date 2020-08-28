Zaptron Modern Font

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Zaptron is a modern sci-fi fonts with different shapes on uppercase and lowercase. With this difference, you can explore different combinations, also with more than 100 discretionary ligatures you can access by hit capslock/uppercase.
This font perfect for logotype especially on technology, construction, automotive, and more.
Available to purchase at patriastd.com