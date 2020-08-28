Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zaptron Modern Font

Zaptron Modern Font modern fonts logo fonts logo heavyweight bold sharp modern futuristic future aircraft automotive construction aviation space sci-fi logotype branding letter type font
Zaptron is a modern sci-fi fonts with different shapes on uppercase and lowercase. With this difference, you can explore different combinations, also with more than 100 discretionary ligatures you can access by hit capslock/uppercase.

This font perfect for logotype especially on technology, construction, automotive, and more.

Available to purchase at patriastd.com

