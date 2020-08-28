Education App Design

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Yo, friends! Check out how we designed an app for school students and their parents. It allows users to manage the timetable and track home tasks, marks, and school announcements.

👩🏻‍🏫 Plus, there is an account for teachers — they can list marks and publish materials for home tasks.

🍔On the shot, you can see a canteen menu and news feed of a school.

👩🏻‍🎨The core color is lilac. It fits the interface perfectly without abstracting users’ minds off the content. We added rose and green to make the app less strict.

The system of the app makes it a must-have for schools: grading and organizing camp walks have never been that dead easy.

