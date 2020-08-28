Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alek Chmura // Zante.design

Audiobooks mobile UI exploration

Audiobooks mobile UI exploration uiux design player audiobooks mobile interface mobile app mobile ui ux ui uiux
I love audiobooks. I’m listening them almost all the time. Especially while afternoon walks. That is why i decided to practice UI/UX a bit and create my personal vision of audiobooks mobile interface where all books covers are beautiful (all rights belong to covers owners, i just borrow them for this non-commercial work).

Posted on Aug 28, 2020
