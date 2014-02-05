Trey Ingram

Inktopus

Inktopus octopus ink sea ocean nautical printing texture illustration creature animal tentacles
  1. inktopus_detail.png
  2. Intopus_Color-Options.png

The Inktopus is a mythical creature that emerges from the depths of the sea to create the best quality, tentacle-made screen-printed goods. Gonna hire this guy to help me print cool stuff.

Design & Illustration in St. Augustine, FL
