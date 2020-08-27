Subscription Plan for DailyPay

For this year's Summer Youth Employment Program, I got to participate in a Workplace Challenge for DailyPay.

My group had chosen a new feature, which was an added subscription plan along with what their current plan. I designed how this feature would look on the app, while incorporating their logo and their company colors. Presenting them with a realistic view of the feature.

Feel free to provide feedback. This is my first time using Dribbble and doing UI Design, any comments is greatly appreciated!

