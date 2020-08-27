Subscription Plan for DailyPay

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For this year's Summer Youth Employment Program, I got to participate in a Workplace Challenge for DailyPay.
My group had chosen a new feature, which was an added subscription plan along with what their current plan. I designed how this feature would look on the app, while incorporating their logo and their company colors. Presenting them with a realistic view of the feature.
----------
Feel free to provide feedback. This is my first time using Dribbble and doing UI Design, any comments is greatly appreciated!
----------
You can also follow me on Behance
For more infomation on the project click here!