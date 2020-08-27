Justin Vajko

Skincare Packaging Design Concept

Client in the skincare/bodycare space was rebranding to position themselves for the next stage of their growth. They especially needed a way to start selling into retail and look different on the shelf. I worked on their logo design and packaging. Their brand is hard-working, empathetic and had to convey the heart of a mom.

Posted on Aug 27, 2020
