Filip Lanči

Shopping App – Add to basket

Filip Lanči
Filip Lanči
  • Save
Shopping App – Add to basket ecommerce design ecommerce app sport shop store shoes store store app minimal clean iphone ios adidas shopping app shopping shoes app design sneakers e-commerce animation animated
Download color palette
  1. be824b70-e84c-11ea-bd37-05a569215841.mp4
  2. Dribbble@3x.png

Case study of shopping app. Select your shoes, your size and add it to the basket. 👟

More coming soon!

👣 Follow me on Instagram

Filip Lanči
Filip Lanči
Designer focused on digital experiences.

More by Filip Lanči

View profile
    • Like