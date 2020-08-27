Didi Kurniawan

🗓 Task Manager App

🗓 Task Manager App time chart add minimalist modern red todolist schedule clean ui calendar activity management target todo task manager ios app uxdesign uidesign uiux
Hello Peeps! 👋🏼

This time I explore about Task Manager. Here users can set targets and divide tasks effectively and the system prioritizes tasks according to targets to achieve these targets and users can see productive activities. 😊

