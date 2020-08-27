🗓 Task Manager App

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hello Peeps! 👋🏼
This time I explore about Task Manager. Here users can set targets and divide tasks effectively and the system prioritizes tasks according to targets to achieve these targets and users can see productive activities. 😊
I hope you're okay,
Stay safe and healthy ok.
Cheers! 🍻
