Logo branding for Nepal House Society fundraiser for September - October. The goal is to send hope to children of Nepal to have access to mental health treatment and counselling. Donations can be done at:
hike4healing.nepalhousesociety.org
Brief: Design an organic logo with 3 colours to represent the fundraising cause. Show the playful nature of children as well. The design process on Hike For Healing Fundraiser.