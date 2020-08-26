Stephanie Wu

Hike For Healing Fundraiser

Hike For Healing Fundraiser
Logo branding for Nepal House Society fundraiser for September - October. The goal is to send hope to children of Nepal to have access to mental health treatment and counselling. Donations can be done at:

hike4healing.nepalhousesociety.org

Brief: Design an organic logo with 3 colours to represent the fundraising cause. Show the playful nature of children as well. The design process on Hike For Healing Fundraiser.

