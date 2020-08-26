Ilya Boyko

Like if Tarantino wrote fairy tales

Like if Tarantino wrote fairy tales scary animal characterdesign character eye sun knife tree snake composition cat bird skull rooster vintage modern color flat noise illustration
- Crazy skull, crazy skull, what do you see?
- I see an angry bird looking at me.
- Angry bird, angry bird, what do you see?
- I see a killer-cat looking at me...

