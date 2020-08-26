Gramers | Elegant & Stylish Ligatures

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Gramers is an elegant and modern minimalist font family, a new roman sans serif font carefully crafted, These font ideas come from various references, from vintage, classic, art deco, to the modern era. Carefully drawn with high contrast between the strokes bold and thin with the aim of making even the simplest sans serif letters look sensual, elegant, and warm. The feeling of versatility and luxury you get in Gramers. As you can see in the display of our creations such as Branding, Header, Logotype, Posters, Magazines, Packaging, Art deco wedding invitations, and others.
