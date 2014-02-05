Carla Corrales

Isometric view

Carla Corrales
Carla Corrales
  • Save
Isometric view app ui layers map pin icons ice cream coffee isometric food mock up perspective
Download color palette

This is another presentation of the Escape project.
Thanks so much @Gustavo Zambelli for the help to make the isometric layers.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2014
Carla Corrales
Carla Corrales

More by Carla Corrales

View profile
    • Like