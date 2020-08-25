Hillier-Davis Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbble !
This is the final logo of a portfolio that I'm working on. I made it with Adobe Illustrator.
I'm not sure about the spacing between the H and the D, what do you think ? Should it be smaller or larger ?
Instagram