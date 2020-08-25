Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alexis Bergel

Hillier-Davis Logo Design

Alexis Bergel
Alexis Bergel
Hillier-Davis Logo Design portfolio logo lettering illustrator identity icon monogram font design character branding brand identity brand
Hillier-Davis Logo Design portfolio logo lettering illustrator identity icon monogram font design character branding brand identity brand
Hillier-Davis Logo Design portfolio logo lettering illustrator identity icon monogram font design character branding brand identity brand
Hillier-Davis Logo Design portfolio logo lettering illustrator identity icon monogram font design character branding brand identity brand
Hillier-Davis Logo Design portfolio logo lettering illustrator identity icon monogram font design character branding brand identity brand
Hello Dribbble !

This is the final logo of a portfolio that I'm working on. I made it with Adobe Illustrator.

I'm not sure about the spacing between the H and the D, what do you think ? Should it be smaller or larger ?

Rebound of
Design a Monogram
By Dribbble
Alexis Bergel
Alexis Bergel
CGI Artist

