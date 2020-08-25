Prelude Fertility + NYU

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Our team partnered with a top-tier NYU fertility clinic to help create the Prelude Network, a digital ecosystem composed of multiple fertility centers across the US. We designed the brand and main website along with several other websites within the Prelude network of clinics.
🔥 Case study here: https://lightmatter.com/work/nyu/
Let us know what you think! hello@lightmatter.com