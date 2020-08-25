Damian Urbaniec

Concila.io redesign

Damian Urbaniec
Damian Urbaniec
  • Save
Concila.io redesign
Download color palette

A Spanish fintech startup reached out to me to redesign the website of one of their products to make it look more professional and aesthetic. The website will be developed using WordPress with Elementor.

Posted on Aug 25, 2020
Damian Urbaniec
Damian Urbaniec

More by Damian Urbaniec

View profile
    • Like