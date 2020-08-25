Delivery App Ui Design

Hello Dribblers 👋🏻🏀

Super Happy to share the design of on-demand delivery app that uses your mobile phone as your address. No more annoying phone calls asking for directions. Just share your location and get your package, whatever and wherever you are.

