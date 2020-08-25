Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ui Friendly

Delivery App Ui Design

Hello Dribblers 👋🏻🏀

Super Happy to share the design of on-demand delivery app that uses your mobile phone as your address. No more annoying phone calls asking for directions. Just share your location and get your package, whatever and wherever you are.

Thanks for watching! ❤️
Show some love and please Press “Like”.😍

Please leave your constructive feedback.

Available for new projects: hadialtaf@hotmail.co.uk

Let’s connect:
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/hadidexigns/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hadialtaf/

Elevating Your Business through Design 🚀
