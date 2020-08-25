Neha Shah

Modern minimalist logo design

Neha Shah
Neha Shah
  • Save
Modern minimalist logo design minimal logo creative design logo signature logo minimalist logo professional logo design unique logo business logo modern logo creative logo design logo design minimal logo design
Download color palette

Hi there,
I'm a freelance graphic designer, specialized in Logo Designing & Branding. I will design a Creative modern logo and minimal logo for your professional business, website, brand or just any use.
One of the best place where you can find talented logo designers, And most creative work you can find here, here the best way to design a minimalist in creative minds.
Need Logo For your brand or business then please click on this link: https://www.fiverr.com/logomandu/do-unique-modern-minimalist-luxury-business-logo-design

Hi, I offer you the most creative, minimalist and extra quality work.
Why Choose me?
Quick communication
Printable and High-Quality File size
Minimalist and Flat Logo Expert

#modernlogodesign #minimalist #professional logodesign #logodesign #creativelogodesign

Neha Shah
Neha Shah

More by Neha Shah

View profile
    • Like