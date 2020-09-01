Landing Page Design: Illustrator Portfolio

Trending designs to inspire you
Flat landing page design for a portfolio home screen - concept made for Pierre: https://dribbble.com/kleinhouse
Check out my design process videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/CosminSerbanDesign/videos
Make sure to check out the second shot in fullscreen.
Press L if you like it!