Landing Page Design: Illustrator Portfolio

Landing Page Design: Illustrator Portfolio flat design flat portfolio page portfolio illustrator home screen home page homepage home ui ux uiux uidesign ui design ui landing design landing page design landing page landingpage landing
  1. portfolio-landing-page-design-dribbble.png
  2. portfolio-landing-page-design-2.png

Flat landing page design for a portfolio home screen - concept made for Pierre: https://dribbble.com/kleinhouse

Check out my design process videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/CosminSerbanDesign/videos

Make sure to check out the second shot in fullscreen.

pierre-preview.png
3 MB
Download
👉🏻 Working with creative teams that move brands forward
