wazwez - Optimizing work from home with fun 😇

Hi, Peeps! 👋🏼

Today share the results of my latest work on optimizing tasks at Work From Home so that workers are happy and not stressed. Here I create from layout and digitally illustration full in Figma tool. 😊

I hope you're okay,

Stay safe and healthy ok.

Cheers! 🍻

-------------------

Feel free to feedback and comment. Don’t forget press “L” if love it ❤️.

Thanks!

-------------------

You want to work with me or just say hello?

Drop us a few lines at hello.didikurniawan@gmail.com

Also follow me on Behance | Linkedin | Instagram