wazwez - Optimizing work from home with fun 😇

Hi, Peeps! ๐Ÿ‘‹๐Ÿผ

Today share the results of my latest work on optimizing tasks at Work From Home so that workers are happy and not stressed. Here I create from layout and digitally illustration full in Figma tool. ๐Ÿ˜Š

I hope you're okay,

Stay safe and healthy ok.

Cheers! ๐Ÿป

-------------------

Feel free to feedback and comment. Donโ€™t forget press โ€œLโ€ if love it โค๏ธ.

Thanks!

-------------------

You want to work with me or just say hello?

Drop us a few lines at hello.didikurniawan@gmail.com

Also follow me on Behance | Linkedin | Instagram