7
Retrographic

Sprocket Android "Keep 100%" Screenshot Experiment

7
Retrographic
7 for Retrographic
  • Save
Sprocket Android "Keep 100%" Screenshot Experiment install 100 screenshots play store data experiment earnings earn keep sell bike bicycle sprocket android
Download color palette

A Play Store Screenshot experiment concluded showing installers found selling screenshots more useful. I moved these to the front and started a new experiment adding a "Keep 100% of your earnings" screenshot to explain one of Sprocket apps main differentiators

If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB

584957b63f4139ec6ffbf224426fab4d
Rebound of
Sprocket Android ASO Screenshots 2020
By 7
Retrographic
Retrographic
We make a bicycle marketplace

More by Retrographic

View profile
    • Like