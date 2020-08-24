Sprocket Android "Keep 100%" Screenshot Experiment

A Play Store Screenshot experiment concluded showing installers found selling screenshots more useful. I moved these to the front and started a new experiment adding a "Keep 100% of your earnings" screenshot to explain one of Sprocket apps main differentiators

