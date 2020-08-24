Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Peter Slovanky

Clean Resume Template

Peter Slovanky
Peter Slovanky
  • Save
Clean Resume Template stationery a4 docx doc ai psd red black blue template resume cv professional clean
Download color palette

Download here: https://bit.ly/2FUL19l
-----
The Professional Resume template to help you land that great job. The flexible page designs are easy to use and customize, so you can quickly tailor-make your resume for any opportunity.
-----
Features of Resume Template:
- International A4 Paper Size With Standard Bleeds.
- Professional and clean structured files.
- Well organied layers and layer groups (PSD)
- Quick and easy to customize templates
- Change Customize easily in MS WORD, PSD & AI
- Images used in the template & mockups are not included
- Free Fonts Used (download here: https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Assistant)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2020
Peter Slovanky
Peter Slovanky

More by Peter Slovanky

View profile
    • Like