Clean Resume Template

Download here: https://bit.ly/2FUL19l

-----

The Professional Resume template to help you land that great job. The flexible page designs are easy to use and customize, so you can quickly tailor-make your resume for any opportunity.

-----

Features of Resume Template:

- International A4 Paper Size With Standard Bleeds.

- Professional and clean structured files.

- Well organied layers and layer groups (PSD)

- Quick and easy to customize templates

- Change Customize easily in MS WORD, PSD & AI

- Images used in the template & mockups are not included

- Free Fonts Used (download here: https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Assistant)