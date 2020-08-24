Mila Kruk

Music Book - Greensleeves

Music Book - Greensleeves
It is a traditional English folk song.
Lady Green Sleeves was a promiscuous young woman so I wanted to portray a nice girl with, obviously, green sleeves :)

Rebound of
Music Book Illustration - Turkey in the Straw
By Mila Kruk
