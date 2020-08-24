The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hey, everyone! Welcome our new attempt to design an app for sport club chains!

🏃🏻‍♀️ What is the app about? The app allows users to create an account through an invite, which is sent by an admin to email. The user can watch the latest news within a club, check his/her workout schedule, and chat with an admin.

🧘🏻‍♀️ The screen on the left is the dashboard where the user can see, save or add (this is the option for admins) news and offers of a club. The screen on the right is the calendar for a member of a club where the user can see their activity statistics and sport results. Although Sandra is an admin, she does sport as well as a usual member.

🌿 The core colors are rose and green. Green is a great color for the app as it’s often associated with doing sports in the outdoors (think of playing football on grass fields, for instance), and rose suits it well.

📲 The app lets an admin publish news in different ways: 1) via stories (the app automatically generates a post that will be suggested to publish); 2) via feed.

Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko

