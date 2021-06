Sensoriis - Brand Guidelines

Brand style guides for Cambridge Sensoriis Ltd. which is a radar imaging company, for cars, roads, unmanned-aerial-vehicles (drones!), etc.

Tell me your thoughts in comments πŸ‘‡

Press love ❀️ if you enjoyed it.

--

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐧 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐀𝐒𝐧𝐠𝐰𝐒𝐭𝐑 𝐦𝐞? ⁣⁣⁣⁣

Contact me at logokick.design@gmail.com

Let's connect:

Behance β€’ Instagram β€’ Facebook β€’ Twitter