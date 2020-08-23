Usman Qureshi
Kick Studio

Sensoriis - Brand Guidelines

Usman Qureshi
Kick Studio
Usman Qureshi for Kick Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Sensoriis - Brand Guidelines creative modern branding agency web design styleguides styleguide style book color palette typography logotype logo design logo graphic design branding and identity branding brand identity brand guidelines brand guideline brand design brand book
Download color palette

Brand style guides for Cambridge Sensoriis Ltd. which is a radar imaging company, for cars, roads, unmanned-aerial-vehicles (drones!), etc.

Tell me your thoughts in comments 👇

Press love ❤️ if you enjoyed it.

--

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐦𝐞? ⁣⁣⁣⁣
Contact me at logokick.design@gmail.com

Let's connect:
BehanceInstagramFacebookTwitter

Kick Studio
Kick Studio
We Are The Studio Aimed At The Modernism.
Hire Us

More by Kick Studio

View profile
    • Like