Sensoriis - Brand Guidelines

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Brand style guides for Cambridge Sensoriis Ltd. which is a radar imaging company, for cars, roads, unmanned-aerial-vehicles (drones!), etc.
Tell me your thoughts in comments 👇
Press love ❤️ if you enjoyed it.
--
𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐦𝐞?
Contact me at logokick.design@gmail.com
Let's connect:
Behance • Instagram • Facebook • Twitter