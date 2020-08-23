Hadi Altaf 🐲
Ui Friendly

Smart Home Dashboard Ui

Hadi Altaf 🐲
Ui Friendly
Hadi Altaf 🐲 for Ui Friendly
Hire Us
  • Save
Smart Home Dashboard Ui room gradient ux ui minimal typography app dashboard ui admin dashboad website home controls smarthome 3d 2d product design web mobile illustraion
Download color palette

Hello Dribblers 👋🏻🏀

Super excited to share Smart Home Dashboard that gives you complete control over your home and transforms the house or the apartment into an intelligent home. Controlling blinds, lights, air conditioning, door communication, safety & Security and creating customized scenes.

Please leave your valuable feedback.

Thanks for watching! ❤️

Available for new projects: hadialtaf@hotmail.co.uk

Let’s connect:
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/hadidexigns/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hadialtaf/

Ui Friendly
Ui Friendly
Elevating Your Business through Design 🚀
Hire Us

More by Ui Friendly

View profile
    • Like