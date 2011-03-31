Michiel Nagtegaal

Identity 01 Frisvers 01

Michiel Nagtegaal
Michiel Nagtegaal
  • Save
Identity 01 Frisvers 01 street grafitti frisvers webshop dutch
Download color palette

Logo for a Dutch webshop with personal illustrations and designs on canvas: http://www.frisvers.nl

See more info on this project on the Designia portfolio: http://www.designia.nl/42994/405667/logo-design/frisversnl-design-canvas-webshop-logo-identity-design/corporate_identity_design_webshop_frisvers

View all tags
Posted on Mar 31, 2011
Michiel Nagtegaal
Michiel Nagtegaal

More by Michiel Nagtegaal

View profile
    • Like