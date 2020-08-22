Accountant Homepage desktop design

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is the design I created for Solcontab - a company that provides accounting services in Bucharest, Romania.
They wanted a fresh and modern design that is easy to navigate for different types of users.
My approach was to bring the content closer to the potential clients through clarity, minimalism and illustrations easy to understand. The fonts I chose (both sans-serif) and the color palette had the purpose of communicating professionalism.
The website was developed by the front-end developer I work with: https://www.solcontab.ro/