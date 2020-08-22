Bianca Ciobanita

Accountant Homepage desktop design

Bianca Ciobanita
Bianca Ciobanita
  • Save
Accountant Homepage desktop design finance business icons footer header navigation bar navbar ux design call to action cards ui illustration desktop design homepage design uxdesign ui design uiux accountant website accounting accountant
Download color palette

This is the design I created for Solcontab - a company that provides accounting services in Bucharest, Romania.
They wanted a fresh and modern design that is easy to navigate for different types of users.
My approach was to bring the content closer to the potential clients through clarity, minimalism and illustrations easy to understand. The fonts I chose (both sans-serif) and the color palette had the purpose of communicating professionalism.

The website was developed by the front-end developer I work with: https://www.solcontab.ro/

Bianca Ciobanita
Bianca Ciobanita

More by Bianca Ciobanita

View profile
    • Like