Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anna Tomova
Gorazdo Studio

Smart Home Mobile App

Anna Tomova
Gorazdo Studio
Anna Tomova for Gorazdo Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Smart Home Mobile App home decor interface clean figma mobile app design minimal smarthome ux ui neumorphism skeuomorphism app android app design ios app design
Download color palette

Hey everyone,

the design concept for a smart home app is already here! With such an app, the user can control all smart home devices and room temperature in a very convenient way.

Inspired by Alexander Plyuto. Big thanks to Alexander for sharing source file with this cool skeuomorph style.

Press "L" if you 💙it.

Want to say hi?
Drop me a few lines at tomova.design@gmail.com

400e0acd9cacd671a584a49ee566ac4c
Rebound of
Skeuomorph Mobile Banking
By Alexander Plyuto 🎲
Gorazdo Studio
Gorazdo Studio
Full-cycle agency
Hire Us

More by Gorazdo Studio

View profile
    • Like