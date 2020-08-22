Smart Home Mobile App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey everyone,
the design concept for a smart home app is already here! With such an app, the user can control all smart home devices and room temperature in a very convenient way.
Inspired by Alexander Plyuto. Big thanks to Alexander for sharing source file with this cool skeuomorph style.
Press "L" if you 💙it.
Want to say hi?
Drop me a few lines at tomova.design@gmail.com