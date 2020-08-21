🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Futuristic nike clothing app, I hope you like this concept, the central image belongs to Clement Balavoine, who has done a great job creating the garment & the 3D Trainers Janis Sne:
https://janissne.com/
.
.
Let me know what you think!
Happy to read your comment.
if you like, hit the like button, it would help me a lot.
Feel free to like, save, comment.