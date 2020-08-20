烹饪模拟 Cooking Simulation

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
试着用特效模拟下烹饪的过程。主要用到的方法是粒子特效、刚体、布料解算、置换贴图、运动路径。由于随机参数，粒子的实际碰撞效果难以预测，不过反而增加了些趣味。
软件：Maya
渲染：Arnold