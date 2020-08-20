Wentao

Pixel shadow

Wentao
Wentao
  • Save
Pixel shadow
Download color palette

A test I use measure tool & nodes in Maya2016 to create shadow effect.
在Maya2016中使用测量工具和节点来创建阴影效果的测试。

Posted on Aug 20, 2020
Wentao
Wentao

More by Wentao

View profile
    • Like