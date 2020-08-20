Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mobin M. Bahrami

Brand Identity

BDING provides IoT proximity solutions for Iranian people and businesses. their solutions are based on beacon technology. they can bring the context of every business on people's smart devices. I have implemented the latest design trends and low-cost manufacturing process with ease of use in mind. A serious, modern and cutting-edge face which represents the forward-looking business of this emerging tech brand.

