Niagahoster Member/Client Area Dashboard Component

uidesign dashboard wordpress design icon popup modal design design system uikit component design
Hi Fellas,
been a while since my last shot.

almost last 2 months I've focused on creating new feature for wordpress management on member area dashboard. It was fun cause I've learned a lot about wordpress featured and learn about how it works.

and here the component of wordpress management featrured on Nigahoster member area dashboard. hope ya'll like it and feel freee to leave a comment.

thanks,
Misbah

