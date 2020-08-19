Global Grubbr: A visual refresh

Trending designs to inspire you
Here's a sneak peek of an identity refresh I'm currently working on for Global Grubbr - an adventurous recipe website oozing with character and fun stories. Will be posting more details soon, so hit that follow button if you want to stay up to date.
Press L if you like the shot, and stay groovy 🤘