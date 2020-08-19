Matt Wojtaś

#92 - Concept shots

#92 - Concept shots shop ecommerce store moderen slider graphic minimalism chair furniture search flat homepage website design ux ui
Hello ;)
So quiet these past few days and because of that it's good time to post another shot which may inspire you to create some great design!
What do you think? Do you like it? (I hope so 😊)
Hope you will like it and have a great week!

