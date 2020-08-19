Notifications on desktop

Richa Arora

Card Components of Notifications, Calendar events, File sharing, Missed call, and Battery update.
This shot is from Crono, an Android + Web extension/Desktop app which brings all your notifications, phone calls, Whatsapp messages, straight to the PC —so that you spend less time on your phone and focus on the task at the hand.
Check out the app here: https://bit.ly/3bZXC8i
Website: https://crono.app/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_qcY6TDKtNU&feature=emb_title
Detailed case study on Medium: https://bit.ly/34sDaIW

