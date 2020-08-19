Stay focused on computer and not on phone

Trending designs to inspire you
This is the landing page of Crono. I have been working on this project along with a Developer. Crono is an Android + Web extension/Desktop app which brings all your notifications, phone calls, Whatsapp messages, straight to the PC —so that you spend less time on your phone and maintain your continuity on computer.
Check out the app here: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail//ffednpkacgekbgkcffkpoinbikhijadl
Website: https://crono.app/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_qcY6TDKtNU&feature=emb_title
Detailed case study on Medium: https://bit.ly/34sDaIW