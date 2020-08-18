Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Abigail West Homepage

Abigail West Homepage wellness web design sketch cosmetics beauty brand website beauty brand beauty adobe xd
The Abigail West homepage is an original mockup built with Sketch. It was designed as a submission for a 99Designs project. The client is an online health and wellness coach who provided a batch of assets that I could incorporate into the design. I looked at a number of reference sites she shared and included elements I thought matched her product and proposed style.

