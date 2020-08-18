UX Writing Challenge - Day 6

It’s Monday. A user has just gotten into their car to drive to work. They plug their phone into the car and start driving.

How would you let the user know there’s a fire happening in a nearby town that is causing road closures? The effect on their commute is unknown, but there is a definite danger if the fire gets closer. How do you communicate this to them? When? Write it.

Headline: 30 characters max

Body: 45 characters max

