UX Writing Challenge - Day 6

It’s Monday. A user has just gotten into their car to drive to work. They plug their phone into the car and start driving.
How would you let the user know there’s a fire happening in a nearby town that is causing road closures? The effect on their commute is unknown, but there is a definite danger if the fire gets closer. How do you communicate this to them? When? Write it.
Headline: 30 characters max
Body: 45 characters max
