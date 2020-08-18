Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hadi Altaf 🐲
Ui Friendly

Wellness & Happiness On boarding

Hadi Altaf 🐲
Ui Friendly
Hadi Altaf 🐲 for Ui Friendly
Wellness & Happiness On boarding android mobile design product design colors discover wellness happiness mobile app ui design interaction gradient illustrations illustration typography app design mobile app ui mobile ui onboarding screens onboarding
Hello Dribblers 👋🏻🏀

Super excited to share on boarding screen designs for an app that reminds you to stay healthy and happy .

Designed this using illustrations and minimal colors along with modern font.

Please leave your valuable feedback.

Thanks for watching! ❤️

Available for new projects: hadialtaf@hotmail.co.uk

Let’s connect:
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/hadidexigns/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hadialtaf/

Ui Friendly
Ui Friendly
