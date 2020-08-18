Project Management Dashboard-UX/UI Design

Hi Dribbblers!

Here is another shot. I designed a dashboard for project management purposes. As you can see we can monitor all the projects through this dashboard and also the chatbox with clients. I hope it will be very useful and helpful for you. You guys will like it.

Don't forget to like and comment. Give your valuable feedback that really means to us.

Thank you for watching.

For work inquiries: upnowstudios@gmail.com

Upnow Studio Accounts | Instagram