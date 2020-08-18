Good for Sale
Hira Riaz🔥
Upnow Studio

Project Management Dashboard-UX/UI Design

Hira Riaz🔥
Upnow Studio
Hira Riaz🔥 for Upnow Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Project Management Dashboard-UX/UI Design ux uiux design finance app

Dashboard Template

Price
$10
Buy now
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
Dashboard Template
Download color palette

Dashboard Template

Price
$10
Buy now
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
Dashboard Template

Hi Dribbblers!

Here is another shot. I designed a dashboard for project management purposes. As you can see we can monitor all the projects through this dashboard and also the chatbox with clients. I hope it will be very useful and helpful for you. You guys will like it.

Don't forget to like and comment. Give your valuable feedback that really means to us.

Thank you for watching.

For work inquiries: upnowstudios@gmail.com

Upnow Studio Accounts | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2020
Upnow Studio
Upnow Studio
Creative and Unique Digital Studio!
Hire Us

More by Upnow Studio

View profile
    • Like