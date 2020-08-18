Project Management Dashboard-UX/UI Design

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers!
Here is another shot. I designed a dashboard for project management purposes. As you can see we can monitor all the projects through this dashboard and also the chatbox with clients. I hope it will be very useful and helpful for you. You guys will like it.
Don't forget to like and comment. Give your valuable feedback that really means to us.
Thank you for watching.
