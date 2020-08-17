Smart TV Remote | Neumorphism UI

Hello Dribbblers,

I have designed a Digital Remote Controller application for Smart TV with an enhanced user experience with clean interface.

Stop searching for remote under your couch pillows & forget about having to put new batteries in it once you find it. Just connect with wifi, access your Smart TV within wifi range, no need of even showing your phone in front of your TV.

A first try in Neumorphism UI style :)

