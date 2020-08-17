Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Faheema Patel

Be Kind Always

Faheema Patel
Faheema Patel
textile pattern textile tile art tiles hand lettering ipad lettering ipad art botanical folkart pattern art pattern illustration flourishes junoon designs lettering typography

Be Kind Always 8"x8"

Folk Art inspired design that started out as a therapeutic doodle then it lead to this.

This world is so crazy, we need to reach out to others because so many of us are struggling behind those smiles, we have absolutely no idea.

Being kind doesn't take anything from you and it would mean the world to someone else

Faheema Patel
Faheema Patel
lettering, pattern & illustration artist

