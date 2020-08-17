elephant logo

The logo using an elephant to represent strong, reliability, and friendliness.

The elephant also looks like "e"

👇Contact us if you need a logo

•

📩 hasan.mahmud5995@gmail.com

Follow me on Others Site

Instagram

Behance

Pinterest

Linkedin

Related Keywords :

#minimal #design #art #minimalism #architecture #minimalist #instagood #abstract #photography #style #building #beautiful #urban #archilovers #photooftheday #city #losangeles #fashion #love #modern #lines #architecturelovers #buildings #architexture #architectureporn #perspective #street #vsco #california #newyork,